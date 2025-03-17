Arnaut Danjuma News: Takes three shots in draw

Danjuma had three shots (one on target), created two chances and sent in four crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Danjuma had a rare start from the left flank and made most of the opportunity as he was one of his team's biggest initiators while also stepping into the opposition's box to finish plays. With just one league goal since joining Girona at the start of the campaign, the forward has been struggling with both performance and physical issues and will hope this performance guarantee him significant playing time during upcoming matches.