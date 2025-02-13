Arne Engels News: Supplies onslaught of crosses

Engels generated 10 crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

Engels led the Celtic attack Wednesday with 10 crosses (two accurate) and created two chances in their 2-1 loss versus Bayern Munich. In addition to whipping the ball in from the flanks, the midfielder added three tackles (two won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. Engels has scored one goal and assisted three times over nine appearances (eight starts) in his first-career Champions League opportunity.