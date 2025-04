Maier was given a red card in the 81st minute of Saturday's 2-1 win over Bochum.

Maier looked to be receiving a yellow card in the 81st minute but after a VAR review, the penalty was upgraded to a red card. This will suspend him for their next contest, facing Frankfurt on April 20. Luckily for the club, he isn't a regular starter, so this shouldn't force a change.