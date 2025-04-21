Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arne Maier headshot

Arne Maier News: Suspension upgraded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Maier has been suspended a further match and will miss another game due to his ban, according to DFB.

Maier will miss another game following his straight red card against Bochum, as the DFB Sports Court has upgraded the ban. He will be back available against Kiel on May. 4. That said, his absence will not impact the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option this season.

Arne Maier
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now