Arne Maier News: Suspension upgraded
Maier has been suspended a further match and will miss another game due to his ban, according to DFB.
Maier will miss another game following his straight red card against Bochum, as the DFB Sports Court has upgraded the ban. He will be back available against Kiel on May. 4. That said, his absence will not impact the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option this season.
