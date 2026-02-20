Aron Donnum Injury: Could miss PFC clash

Donnum could miss Saturday's clash against Paris FC after being suspended internally by the club, according to Les Violets.

Donnum is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Paris FC due to an off-field disciplinary issue. The Danish midfielder reportedly reacted poorly following the loss last time out and the club could suspend him for the upcoming matchup, which would strip TeFeCe of one of their locked-in starters. If he is ruled out, Djibril Sidibe is the frontrunner to slide into the right flank role, while Seny Koumbassa and Warren Kamenzi are in line for heavier minutes along the back line with Mark McKenzie serving a suspension.