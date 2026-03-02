Aron Donnum News: Available moving forward
Donnum is back available moving forward and trained well during his club suspension, according to coach Carles Martinez Novell, per Les Violets.
Donnum served an internal suspension for off-field disciplinary reasons, but the versatile midfielder is now back in the fold and in line to regain a starting spot as soon as Wednesday's Coupe de France showdown against Marseille. That is a major boost for TeFeCe, as the Danish playmaker has been a key on-field contributor with three goals and three assists across 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season, bringing energy, creativity and attacking punch back into the lineup.
