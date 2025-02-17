Aron Donnum News: Catalyst for attack

Donnum registered three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnum whipped in seven corners and crosses combined Saturday while attempting three shots and leading the team with four chances created as Toulouse were unable to breakdown the opponent defense in a 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. The forward also contributed one tackle (one won), two interceptions, two clearances and one block to the team's defensive effort. Donnum has not recorded a goal or assist over 21 appearances (20 starts) in Ligue 1 this season.