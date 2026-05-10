Aron Donnum News: Earns red card against Lyon

Donnum received a red card during Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Donnum was sent off after getting two yellow cards during a poor overall performance. The resulting suspension will leave him out of the week 34 clash with Nantes, putting an end to the season for him, with Warren Kamanzi available as a possible replacement option. Donnum finished with four goals and four assists across 28 starts during the 2025/26 Ligue 1 campaign, standing out as a constant set-piece taker, although he slowed down in terms of offensive contributions in the final stages.