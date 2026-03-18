Aron Donnum News: Logs goal and assist

Donnum scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and five chances created in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus Metz.

Donnum has four goals and four assists this season, both updated career-highs. Strangely, three of the four times Donnum scored are when he assisted a goal as well. Along with his career-high eight G/A, Donnum has also been having a career year in other categories, backed up by his 53 chances created, 31 shots (12 on goal) and 124 crosses (43 accurate).