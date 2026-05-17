Aron Donnum News: No longer suspended

Donnum has served his one-match suspension and is no longer suspended.

Donnum ends the season with four goals and four assists across 28 starts in Ligue 1, having been a consistent presence throughout the campaign particularly as a set-piece taker before his offensive contributions slowed in the final stretch. The Norwegian winger is expected to leave Toulouse during the summer transfer window, bringing the curtain down on what has been a productive if ultimately incomplete season with the TeFeCe. Donnum will now focus fully on being fit for the World Cup with Norway.