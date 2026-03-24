Aron Donnum News: Picks up yellow card in win
Donnum recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Lorient. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.
Donnum led Toulouse in crosses during the match, but could not find the back of the net. The midfielder also received his seventh yellow card in the season. He started in all his 22 appearances so far.
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