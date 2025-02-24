Aron Donnum News: Two goal contributions in win

Donnum scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Le Havre.

Donnum had a solid performance on Sunday, contributing to two goals, his first two of the season. He opened the scoring in the 63rd minute, set up by Gabriel Suazo, before providing an assist to Frank Magri 15 minutes later in the second half. He will look to contribute again against Angers on Sunday.