Donnum made a bad gesture toward Simon Ebonog during the clash against Le Havre in early November, implying that his opponent did not smell nice. The case remained under review for several weeks at the disciplinary court, and the deliberation could not prove any link to racism, concluding instead that it was a hurtful behavior that will suspend the Danish midfielder for the final two games of the year against Strasbourg and Paris FC. His absence for those two games will force a change in the starting XI, with Djibril Sidibe likely taking his place on the right flank.