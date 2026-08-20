Aron Yaakobishvili News: Joins Almeria on loan
Yaakobishvili has joined Almeria on loan from Barcelona through the end of the season, with the club holding an option to buy, the club announced.
Yaakobishvili spent last season on loan at Andorra in the Segunda Division, making 21 appearances in professional football and standing out despite a challenging campaign for the club. Yaakobishvili is expected to provide competition and depth in goal.
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