Arouna Sangante headshot

Arouna Sangante Injury: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Sangante (hamstring) features in the squad list for Sunday's game against Rennes.

Sangante was doubtful for Sunday's game against Rennes but he features in the squad list which indicates that his hamstring injury is only minor. If he is deemed fit ahead of the game he should return directly to the starting squad. If not Etienne Youte Kinkoue will likely replace him in the back line.

Arouna Sangante
Le Havre
