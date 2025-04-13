Arouna Sangante Injury: Available Sunday
Sangante (hamstring) features in the squad list for Sunday's game against Rennes.
Sangante was doubtful for Sunday's game against Rennes but he features in the squad list which indicates that his hamstring injury is only minor. If he is deemed fit ahead of the game he should return directly to the starting squad. If not Etienne Youte Kinkoue will likely replace him in the back line.
