Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arouna Sangante headshot

Arouna Sangante Injury: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Sangante is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club, although he remains questionable due to a groin injury.

Sangante has cleared his ban due to due to yellow cards accumulation, with the defender set to return in their next contest. That said, he is dealing with a groin injury and remains a doubt for Sunday's game against Auxerre. If he has to miss the game, Etienne Youte Kinkoue is expected to get a larger role in the backline.

Arouna Sangante
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now