Arouna Sangante Injury: Doesn't make squad list

Sangante (groin) doesn't feature in the squad list for Saturday's clash against Paris.

Sangante was a serious doubt to face Paris on Saturday and was ultimately left out of the squad as he still needs more time to recover from a groin injury. He will have some time to recover since he is suspended for next week's contest against Monaco, his next chance to feature being against Auxerre on May. 4. Until then, Etienne Youte Kinkoue is expected to replace him in the backline.