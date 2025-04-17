Fantasy Soccer
Arouna Sangante Injury: Doubtful against Paris

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Sangante (groin) is highly doubtful for Saturday's clash against Paris, according to Foot Normand.

Sangante is in serious doubt to face Paris on Saturday after suffering a groin injury. It would be a significant blow if he is unavailable, as he is the captain and a regular starter when fit. He is also suspended for next week's match against Monaco, so missing this one would rule him out of two straight games. If he is absent against PSG, Etienne Youte Kinkoue is expected to replace him in the backline.

Arouna Sangante
Le Havre
