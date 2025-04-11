Arouna Sangante Injury: Doubtful Sunday
Sangante (hamstring) is a small doubt for Sunday's match against Rennes but is expected to be available, according to Foot Normand.
Sangante is likely to be available but remains a small doubt for Sunday's match due to hamstring discomfort. His absence would be a significant blow as he is a regular starter when fit. Etienne Youte Kinkoue would be the expected replacement if Sangante is unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now