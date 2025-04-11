Fantasy Soccer
Arouna Sangante headshot

Arouna Sangante Injury: Doubtful Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Sangante (hamstring) is a small doubt for Sunday's match against Rennes but is expected to be available, according to Foot Normand.

Sangante is likely to be available but remains a small doubt for Sunday's match due to hamstring discomfort. His absence would be a significant blow as he is a regular starter when fit. Etienne Youte Kinkoue would be the expected replacement if Sangante is unavailable.

Arouna Sangante
Le Havre
