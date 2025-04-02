Arouna Sangante Injury: Starts, makes five clearances

Sangante recorded two tackles (two won) and five clearances in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Nantes. He was injured and subbed out in the 62nd minute.

Sangante was back in the starting XI after missing four games with a back injury. The centerback made the second-most clearances to help Le Havre win at home. Due to his issue, he left the field in the second half and should be considered questionable until cleared by the medical staff.