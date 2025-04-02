Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arouna Sangante headshot

Arouna Sangante Injury: Starts, makes five clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Sangante recorded two tackles (two won) and five clearances in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Nantes. He was injured and subbed out in the 62nd minute.

Sangante was back in the starting XI after missing four games with a back injury. The centerback made the second-most clearances to help Le Havre win at home. Due to his issue, he left the field in the second half and should be considered questionable until cleared by the medical staff.

Arouna Sangante
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now