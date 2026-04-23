Arouna Sangante News: Handed two-match suspension

Sangante received a two-match suspension following the red card he picked up in Saturday's draw against Angers, the league announced.

Sangante is set to miss the next two matchups in Ligue 1 against Metz on Sunday and against Lille next week, leaving a temporary hole in the lineup. The center-back is expected to be back in contention for the May 10 clash against Marseille. In the meantime, Stephan Zagadou is the favorite to step in and handle duties in the back three for Les Ciel et Marine.