Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arouna Sangante headshot

Arouna Sangante News: Picks one match suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Sangante will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.

Sangante accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Monaco on April. 26. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Etienne Youte Kinkoue likely starting in his place in the central defense for that game.

Arouna Sangante
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now