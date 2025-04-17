Arouna Sangante News: Picks one match suspension
Sangante will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.
Sangante accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Monaco on April. 26. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Etienne Youte Kinkoue likely starting in his place in the central defense for that game.
