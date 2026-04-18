Arouna Sangante News: Receives red card Saturday

Sangante earned a red card during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Angers.

Sangante had a mixed outing as he made some defensive contributions but got sent off during the second half of the draw. That means the defender will be ineligible at least in next weekend's clash against Metz, with his next chance to return coming on May 3 at Lille. Both Loic Nego and Stephan Zagadou are candidates to take Sangante's spot in the starting lineup for the duration of the ban.