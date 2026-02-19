Arouna Sangante News: Receives two-game ban

Sangante received a two-game ban for his red card against Toulouse in the last game, the league announced.

Sangante is set to miss the next two matchups against Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain after being sent off against Toulouse, triggering a suspension. It is a real hit for the Ciel & Marine, as he is a locked-in starter along the back line and a key piece of their defensive structure. His absence forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Stephan Zagadou in line for increased minutes and a potential tactical tweak if Ayumu Seko (ribs) remains sidelined due to injury.