Arouna Sangante News: Red card after two minutes

Sangante received a red card in the second minute of Sunday's 2-1 win over Toulouse.

Sangante is heading for a suspension and the sidelines after missing nearly all of Sunday's match as well, sent off in the second minute. This will be up for review by the Sports court, although the defender is likely heading for a multiple-game suspension. He will at least miss their game against Nantes on Feb. 22, with Timothee Pembele a possible replacement, or the club may return to a four-back.