Arouna Sangante News: Starts versus Rennes

Sangante (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's match against Rennes.

Sangante was dealing with a slight injury that didn't leave him out of any game, so he should play his usual center-back role for the third straight game. He could be reliable for passing and defensive production after tallying at least 35 accurate passes, four clearances and two tackles in each of his last three appearances. His presence from kickoff also means that Etienne Youte Kinkoue will remain a substitute option for now.