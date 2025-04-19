Fantasy Soccer
Arsen Zakharyan headshot

Arsen Zakharyan Injury: Still far before return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Zakharyan (thigh) is still far from returning to the squad but he could be back before the end of the season, coach Imanol Alguacil said in the press conference. "He's far from back, but maybe he can help us by the end of the league."

Zakharyan is still recovering from his thigh injury and is far from returning to the squad. That said, he could potentially be back before the end of the season and help the team off the bench if his recovery goes as planned.

Arsen Zakharyan
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
