Arsen Zakharyan Injury: Suffers injury Sunday

Zakharyan (thigh) suffered a muscular rectus femoris injury in Sunday's 3-0 win against Leganes, which forced him out at halftime during his first start of the season, the club announced. He had scored a goal in the first half.

