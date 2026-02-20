Arsen Zakharyan Injury: Will be option Saturday

Zakharyan (calf) has been training throughout the week and will be an option for Saturday's game against Real Oviedo, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Friday. "Zakharyan has been training with us for several days, and he's ready to be an option for tomorrow's contest."

Zakharyan's return is huge for a Sociedad team that's missing a couple of attacking options in Takefusa Kubo (hamstring) and Ander Barrenetxea (strain). Look for Zakharyan to be an option off the bench now that he's healthy.