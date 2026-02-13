Arsen Zakharyan Injury: Won't play vs. Real Madrid

Zakharyan (calf) won't be ready to play against Real Madrid on Saturday, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Friday. "Zakharyan returned to training yesterday, so he could be an option to face Oviedo next week."

Zakharyan gives Sociedad another option in the final third, and his return would be welcomed since the team is already missing Takefusa Kubo (hamstring) and Ander Barrenetxea (strain). If the Russian winger goes through next week's session unscathed, he should be able to play against Oviedo, regardless of whether he's able to start or not.