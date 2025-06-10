Arsen Zakharyan News: Appears three times due to injuries

Zakharyan started in one of his three appearances while registering one goal on four shots in La Liga.

Zakharyan worked into a rotational role during the 2023/24 campaign but was forced to the sidelines during the 2024/25 season, only featuring three times due to long-standing ankle and thigh injuries. This is a tough result for the midfielder who seemed to be doing well in his first season with the club, likely having to work his way back up the roster now. He will look to remain fit next campaign and hopefully still see time, as he does have decent value, still scoring once in his minimal three appearances.