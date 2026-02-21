Arsen Zakharyan News: Back on bench
Zakharyan (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Oviedo.
Zakharyan returns to the squad and is named on the bench which still represents an important boost for Real Sociedad with Takefusa Kubo (hamstring) and Ander Barrenetxea (strain) unavailable. Now fully healthy, he provides a needed attacking option off the bench. His presence increases flexibility in the final third.
