Arsen Zakharyan headshot

Arsen Zakharyan News: Back on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Zakharyan (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Oviedo.

Zakharyan returns to the squad and is named on the bench which still represents an important boost for Real Sociedad with Takefusa Kubo (hamstring) and Ander Barrenetxea (strain) unavailable. Now fully healthy, he provides a needed attacking option off the bench. His presence increases flexibility in the final third.

Arsen Zakharyan
Real Sociedad
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arsen Zakharyan
