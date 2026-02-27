Arsene Kouassi Injury: Aiming return in French Cup

Kouassi (knock) couldn't recover in time this week and is aiming a return in the French Cup midweek, coach Olivier Pantaloni said in the press conference, according to Ouest France.

Kouassi took a heavy hit in Sunday's clash against Nice and is targeting a return in the French Cup rematch with them midweek. The defender has been a locked-in starter on the left flank, so his absence forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Darlene Yongwa the likely candidate to slide into his spot while Abdoul Bamo Meite is in line for an expanded role in the back three.