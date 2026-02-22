Arsene Kouassi Injury: Off at halftime

Kouassi was forced off the field at halftime due to an apparent injury.

Kouassi is hitting the sidelines after appearing to suffer an injury Sunday, with the left midfielder having to give up at halftime. This does appear to be something to watch, as he typically plays around 90 minutes, not one to come off early. He was replaced by Abdoul Bamo Meite for a more defensive setup, with Theo Le Bris another option to move to the left flank, while Panos Katseris or Dermane Karim start on the right.