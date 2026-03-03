Arsene Kouassi Injury: Option against Nice
Kouassi (knock) is back available for Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against Nice, the club posted.
Kouassi has fully shaken off the knock he picked up against Nice in Ligue 1 and is back available for Wednesday's Coupe de France rematch against the Aiglons. The defender has been a locked-in starter along the Merlus back line all season and is expected to step right back into his role now that he is fit and available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now