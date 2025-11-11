Kouassi was once again very participative on the attacking end, pacing his side in crosses and forcing the opposition to stop him with fouls multiple times. However, none of his plays led to something else as his teammates were mostly uninspired and couldn't benefit from his high volume from the flank. With four or more crosses in each of his last eight starts, an average over one key pass per game during this stretch and some nice defensive outings to his name, the full-back is emerging as a very pleasant surprise in his first Ligue 1 campaign.