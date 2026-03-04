Arsene Kouassi News: Active midweek

Kouassi (knock) delivered three crosses (one accurate) and created one scoring chance across 90 minutes in Wednesday's penalty shootout loss to Nice in the French Cup quarterfinals.

Kouassi is back available following a one-match absence, giving his team a boost on the left flank. Other than his averages of 3.7 balls recovered and 1.7 clearances per game, the wing-back may be reliable for a few set pieces and attacking numbers, having scored twice and delivered four assists over 22 league appearances this season.