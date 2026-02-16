Arsene Kouassi News: Earns assist from flank

Kouassi assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Angers.

Kouassi held a strong performance on the flank Sunday and led to a goal contribution, recording an assist when finding Pablo Pagis in the ninth minute. He now has two goal contributions in their past three outings, recording a goal and an assist. He is up to six goal contributions in 20 appearances this season.