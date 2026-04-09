Arsene Kouassi headshot

Arsene Kouassi News: Picks one match ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Kouassi is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Kouassi picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Marseille on April 18. The left wing-back has been a locked-in starter for the Merlus this season, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Darlene Yongwa as the likely option to replace him against the Phoceans.

Arsene Kouassi
Lorient
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