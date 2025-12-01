Kouassi delivered the key cross for Sambou Soumano's first goal in first half stoppage time, bursting down the left and driving the ball across the face of goal for a tap in at the far post. He was heavily involved on both sides of the ball, pushing high to support Theo Le Bris and Pablo Pagis while also tracking back to help deal with the Aiglons in wide areas on the left flank. In the second half he continued to threaten from set pieces and open play, including a dangerous header during a spell of sustained Lorient pressure. His intensity and running on the flank were central to Lorient turning a difficult start into a deserved three points. Kouassi has now contributed four goals this season in 14 appearances, and his three chances created against Nice bring his total to 17 over the season.