Arsene Kouassi News: Suspension served

Kouassi has served his one-match suspension and is available for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, set to regain his starting role at left wing-back.

Kouassi had been forced to sit out the Marseille fixture after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, with Darlene Yongwa stepping in to cover in his absence. The left wing-back has been a locked-in starter for the Merlus this season and his return gives coach Olivier Pantaloni his preferred defensive setup back for a fixture that carries real significance in the final stretch of the season.