Artem Dovbyk Injury: Selected for Como game

Dovbyk (thigh) has been named in Roma's squad list to face Como on Sunday.

Dovbyk is returning after skipping two matches due to a minor thigh problem but is more likely to come off the bench than to start since he trained fully just once this week. Eldor Shomurodov could get the nod again. He has scored and assisted once in his last five appearances, logging eight shots (four on target) and six chances created.