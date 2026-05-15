Artem Dovbyk Injury: Shakes off major thigh issue
Dovbyk (ankle) has logged multiple full training sessions this week and could be called up for Sunday's derby with Roma, TeleRadioStereo reported.
Dovbyk has been absent since early January because of a severe thigh injury that required surgery. He'll back up Donyell Malen alongside Robinio Vaz if indeed available. He has assisted once and added three shots (one on target), six chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in his last five showings (two starts).
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