Artem Dovbyk News: Fires four shots in Venezia match
Dovbyk registered four shots (two on goal), one tackle (zero won) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Venezia.
Dovbyk paced his side in attempts but was a little unlucky as Andrei Radu denied him with two great saves in the first half. He hadn't shot this much in a couple of months. He has scored once and posted eight attempts (five on target), three key passes and four clearances in the last five fixtures.
