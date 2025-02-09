Fantasy Soccer
Artem Dovbyk headshot

Artem Dovbyk News: Fires four shots in Venezia match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Dovbyk registered four shots (two on goal), one tackle (zero won) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Venezia.

Dovbyk paced his side in attempts but was a little unlucky as Andrei Radu denied him with two great saves in the first half. He hadn't shot this much in a couple of months. He has scored once and posted eight attempts (five on target), three key passes and four clearances in the last five fixtures.

Artem Dovbyk
Roma
More Stats & News
