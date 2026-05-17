Artem Dovbyk headshot

Artem Dovbyk News: Inserted late against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Dovbyk (thigh) had two shots (one on target) and two passes in two minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lazio.

Dovbyk was moderately active in a very short stint off the bench in his first appearance since early January. He'll have a limited role in the final game as well. He had struggled to produce before sustaining a severe thigh problem this campaign, scoring three goals, providing two assists and notching 15 shots (seven on target) and 22 chances created in 17 outings (six starts).

Artem Dovbyk
Roma
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