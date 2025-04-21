Artem Dovbyk News: Quiet off bench in win

Dovbyk (undisclosed) had one off-target shot after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Dovbyk was questionable for this one but ended up not only making the bench but also playing a little bit during the second half. However, the striker couldn't make an impact and saw his scoreless streak being extended to three games. With 11 goals and two assists over 29 league appearances, Dovbyk has been productive in his first campaign with Roma but expectations on his performance were even higher.