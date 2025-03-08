Fantasy Soccer
Arthur Atta

Arthur Atta Injury: Avois injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Atta (lower leg) has mostly trained regularly during the week, Messaggero Veneto reported.

Atta has escaped without complications after limping off last week and will have a chance to stay in the XI. Oier Zarraga, Martin Payero and Alexis Sanchez are the alternatives. He has assisted once and added seven shots (three on target), six key passes, six crosses (one accurate) and four tackles (two won) in the last five rounds (three starts).

Arthur Atta
Udinese
