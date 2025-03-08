Arthur Atta Injury: Avois injury

Atta (lower leg) has mostly trained regularly during the week, Messaggero Veneto reported.

Atta has escaped without complications after limping off last week and will have a chance to stay in the XI. Oier Zarraga, Martin Payero and Alexis Sanchez are the alternatives. He has assisted once and added seven shots (three on target), six key passes, six crosses (one accurate) and four tackles (two won) in the last five rounds (three starts).