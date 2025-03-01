Fantasy Soccer
Arthur Atta headshot

Arthur Atta Injury: Forced off against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Atta recorded three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in 59 minutes in Saturday's match versus Parma before subbing off due to a lower leg injury, Sky Italy reported.

Atta had a lively display on offense in his return to the starting lineup but tweaked either his knee or ankle by slipping while attempting his shot. He was replaced by Oier Zarraga since Martin Payero (personal) was unavailable, and the coach preferred not to go with Alexis Sanchez, which would have turned up the heat offensively. He'll be evaluated by the medical staff before next Monday's clash with Lazio.

Arthur Atta
Udinese
