Arthur Atta Injury: Likely to be back versus Atalanta

Atta (thigh) "is fit and has trained well, so he can be an option for Saturday, but we don't want to take risks," coach Kosta Runjiac announced.

Atta should be part of the squad after being a late scratch for the previous game, unless the gaffer is very cautious again. He might begin on the bench to manage his minutes, as Udinese are in full force in his role. Jurgen Ellenkamp and Jakub Piotrowski got the nod last week, while Oier Zarraga and Lennon Miller came off the bench. Atta has notched one interception in six consecutive displays, adding 10 shots (four on target) and seven chances created over that span.