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Arthur Atta News: Average performance versus Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Atta generated two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Cremonese.

Atta sent in a decent amount of deliveries but wasn't as effective as in some recent tilts. He has notched at least one shot in seven fixtures in a row, accumulating 12 attempts (five on target), scoring five goals and posting four key passes, 11 crosses and five interceptions over that span. Instead, he snapped a five-game string with at least one clearance in this one.

Arthur Atta
Udinese
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