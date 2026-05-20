Arthur Atta News: Average performance versus Cremonese

Atta generated two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Cremonese.

Atta sent in a decent amount of deliveries but wasn't as effective as in some recent tilts. He has notched at least one shot in seven fixtures in a row, accumulating 12 attempts (five on target), scoring five goals and posting four key passes, 11 crosses and five interceptions over that span. Instead, he snapped a five-game string with at least one clearance in this one.